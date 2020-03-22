Comments
FERNDALE (CBS SF/AP) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Sunday morning off the coast of Northern California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake hit at 8:27 a.m. at a depth of 7 1/2 miles, about 50 miles west of Ferndale, a coastal town of 1,300 people just south of Eureka.
A police dispatcher said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury in the town.
A 5.9 magnitude quake was recorded in the same area on March 8.
