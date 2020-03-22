SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside the Chavez Supermarket on Sunday afternoon. The incident marked the city’s eighth homicide of 2020.
SJPD officers responded to the scene at the 2300 block of McKee Road in San Jose shortly before 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.
A suspect, an adult male, was taken into custody at the scene. No other suspects are outstanding, SJPD said.
SJPD homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were also at the scene. The victim’s identity is not being released until it’s confirmed by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office and their next of kin is notified.
Polic are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.
