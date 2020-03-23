OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Amid the ongoing shelter-in-place over the coronavirus outbreak, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District has gone fare free and instituted new boarding rules for those making essential trips.
As of Monday, AC Transit is telling riders to board through the rear door on buses with multiple doors. Passengers requiring ADA ramps, utilizing mobility devices or need priority seating will still be allowed to board through the front door.
The transit agency said fares will not be collected until further notice.
Passengers are also urged to practice social distancing, staying six feet from other passengers and the transit operator.
AC Transit’s move follows a similar policy instituted by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority last week telling most passengers to board through the rear door, unless a rider needs to use the ramp or priority seating. Fares are not being collected on buses, light rail and paratransit service.
Transit agencies across the Bay Area have made also made service reductions during the shelter-in-place order, including BART, which is suspending daily service after 9 p.m. starting Monday.
