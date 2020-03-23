BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Meters, residential permits and other parking enforcement rules have been suspended temporarily in Berkeley to limit the spread of COVID-19. Safety-related violation will still be enforced.
City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley ordered the temporary suspension “to make it easier to shelter in place,” according to a statement released Sunday.
For as long as the shelter in place order is in effect, rules related to parking meters, time limited parking, school zones and residential permit parking will not be enforced.
The city will continue to issue parking violations for violations that impact public safety including red curbs, fire hydrants, disabled blue zones, street sweeping, yellow zones in commercial areas and double parking.
Violations related to construction zones and driveways will only be enforced “by complaint only.”
“Normal daily patterns of traffic and parking needs have changed, and we are all adjusting. We’ll be monitoring the situation, and we may realize that changes need to be made.”
