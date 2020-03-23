OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda County health officials announced their first coronavirus death Monday, increasing the number of fatalities from the virus reported in the San Francisco Bay Area to 14.

The county also saw a rise in the number of confirmed cases to 121 trailing just Santa Clara County (302) and San Mateo County (142) as the hardest hit areas in the region.

Santa Clara has reported the most deaths so far in the virus outbreak with 10. There have been single fatalities in San Mateo County, Contra Costa County, Sonoma County and now Alameda.

Health officials said the Alameda patient was elderly with underlying conditions that placed them at greater risk of serious illness and was hospitalized.

There was no history of travel nor known contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the infection was believed to be from community-acquired transmission.

Alameda County now has 112 cases as of March 23 with evidence of widespread community transmission. The county’s shelter-in-place order and social distancing for essential activities and businesses remained in effect.

Health officials said that most individuals with COVID-19 will experience mild disease. Severe respiratory illness and death is more common among adults who are 60 and over, and people with diabetes, heart disease, lung problems, cancer or other chronic health conditions.

People with mild symptoms or people who are not ill but think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should not leave their home even for essential activities or work. They should monitor themselves for symptoms and ask others to assist with essential needs, if possible.

Officials said also announced an increased in incidents of discrimination and racism against Chinese and other Asian Pacific Island communities in the county.