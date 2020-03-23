SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A FoodMaxx grocery store in San Jose is temporarily closed following the death of an employee who contracted COVID-19, store officials said Monday.
The store located at 1539 Parkmoor Avenue is expected to reopen in the next few days. The company was notified Saturday evening that the employee died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The employee apparently contracted the virus and fell ill while away on vacation. The person had not been in the FoodMaxx store since March 6, officials said.
There was no indicated concern about exposure to any of the store’s customers or other employees, the Santa Clara County Health Department said. But the store is temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution and to clean and sanitize the entire store.
“The department signified the store can reopen hen the company is ready to do so,” said Victoria Castro of SaveMart, the company which owns FoodMaxx.
