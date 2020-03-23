



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Department is warning the public about reports they’ve received regarding a variety of scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Such scams can come in the form of robocalls, emails or online sellers offering cures, tests or vaccinations, SFPD said. The scammers often claim they are workers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that they have “special information or products available,” such as a possible supplement or cure for COVID-19.

SFPD said while it is important to want to protect family during the outbreak, there are “currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19.”

SFPD advises you to hang up if you receive a robocall and make sure not to press and numbers on the dial pad or answer any questions asked.

“Beware of text messages and emails offering cures, information or financial assistance related to COVID-19. Carefully research requests for donations. Don’t send cash, gift cards, or wire money,” SFPD said.

If you recognize that someone has attempted to scam you, you can report online and email scams to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357 or visit the FTC website at consumer.ftc.gov for more details on scams related to COVID-19. For San Francisco public health updates, please visit sf.gov.