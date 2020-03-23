



HAYWARD (KPIX 5) — Starting Monday, hundreds of people in the East Bay were able to get tested for coronavirus for free thanks to the Hayward Fire Department and a lab in Menlo Park. While no referral was required, patients needed to have one specific symptom in order to get the free test.

Concerned residents started lining up early Monday morning, waiting to be screened and possibly tested for the coronavirus. But of the approximately 200 who were screened, only around 50 received the test.

“If you’re not exhibiting a fever of anything over 100 degrees, you’re probably going to be turned away,” said Hayward Fire spokesperson Don Nichelson.

Officials announced plans for the testing center at Hayward Fire Station #7 on 28270 Huntwood Avenue Sunday.

People exhibiting symptoms, first responders, and health care workers were the individuals the Hayward Fire Department was primarily hoping to test for COVID-19. Hayward Fire has partnered with Avellino Lab in Menlo Park to test up to 370 people a day to potentially alleviate some of the strain local emergency rooms are seeing.

“Relieve the pressure off the 911 system, the hospitals, the clinics, and all those folks,” said Nichelson.

Whether arriving in cars or walking up to wait in line in the adjacent park, after being asked a series of questions — including “What symptoms do you have?” and “Have you traveled to Europe lately?” — prospective patients who qualified were then asked to move on to the tents.

“Tent number one is where you’re going to be asked some more questions, fill out some paperwork, and then you’ll move into tent number two,” explained Nichelson. “Now tent number two is the testing site, so that’s where you’ll be orally swabbed and nasally swabbed as well.”

Tests were being transferred 20 at a time to Avellino Lab. Those tested will most likely be asked to go home and self-quarantine.

Some people will get their test results back within six hours, but the majority of people will most likely get them back within 24 hours. The testing setup will be in operation for at least the next three weeks.

Officials said that during the testing period, traffic closures will affect Huntwood Avenue between Tennyson Road and Celia Street.