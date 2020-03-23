



SANTA CLARA COUNT (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed three new coronavirus deaths on Monday, raising the death toll from COVID-19 in the county to 13.

County officials posted about the latest deaths on the Santa Clara Public Health Department Twitter account.

We are very sorry to announce three additional deaths from #COVID19, bringing the total to 13. We express our heartfelt condolences to their family and friends. You can visit our website for updates: https://t.co/lcx5wwIhOc pic.twitter.com/PNIMFaKehF — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 24, 2020

Public health officials expressed their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the patients who passed away.

Officials also confirmed that there were 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the county, raising the total number of cases to 321.

Update: 19 new cases of #COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 321. You can visit our website for the most updated count: https://t.co/lcx5wwIhOc pic.twitter.com/n91tdjJGmc — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 24, 2020

Santa Clara County has been particularly hard hit by the virus, accounting for 13 of the 40 deaths reported in California so far and all but four of the COVID-19 deaths in the Bay Area.