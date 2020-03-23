LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) — Parents, teachers and students all learned lessons Monday as they continued to navigate online schooling due to the coronavirus school closures.

Like so many across the state, people are working from home while their kids are learning at home through Zoom video chat sessions.

The Swartzendruber family of Livermore is now trying to navigate a system and routine.

Lisa Swartzendruber recorded her routine for KPIX. “Pretty much everyone is up around 8 o’clock and at about 11, they take break and go outdoors, hopefully,” she explained.

And for some parents like Jody Amos, it’s a crash course in common core as he sits in on a lesson with his son. He reads, “Fractions. Show all the ways you can think of to use each fraction to use other fractions” on the screen.

Dublin High School video production teacher Miichael D’Ambrosio is teaching his production class virtually. He says now more than ever, high school students are hungry for structure and some sort of social interaction.

“You can tell that they just miss seeing each other and talking, so I had this thing called. I left the meeting up and I muted myself and walked away from the computer, because they all just wanted to talk to each other, “ he said.

4th grade teacher Mrs. Eisenstadt from Cottonwood Creek Elemenstry School in Dublin has turned her dining room into her classroom.

Educators also say carve time for P.E. class for students to break up home school cabin fever.

“You can tell they are confused. They are not really sure what is next. After my instruction was done they just wanted to ask questions. What do you know? When do you think we will be back in school and that’s tough because as a teacher you always want to be able to have the answers and so not to have the answers they are looking for is tough,” D’Ambrosia said.

Eisenstadt reassured her class today saying, “I think we are going to be in good shape. I’m so proud of you all. You all are doing a really good job adjusting.“