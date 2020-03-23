OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf has selected Susan Manheimer, former San Mateo police chief and longtime Bay Area police veteran, as the new chief of the Oakland Police Department, a city hall official confirmed to KPIX on Monday.

Manheimer retired from her San Mateo post at the end of last year after nearly two decades as the city’s top cop. She was also a longtime high-ranking member of the San Francisco Police Department.

Manheimer is expected to begin at her new position on April 6 and will serve at least six months as the interim police chief. She was offered the job by Schaaf and accepted, but will need to undergo a required background check before she is sworn in.

“During an unprecedented response to COVID-19, and when Oakland residents rely on our dedicated public servants more than ever, I deeply appreciate Chief Manheimer for adding to our leadership bandwidth in this moment,” Mayor Schaaf said.

“In Chief Manheimer, Oakland gets a proven leader who will build upon our historic reduction in crime, further reduce racial bias, and improve community engagement.”

Manheimer said she was “honored and excited” to assist OPD in meeting unique challenges the department is currently facing.

“My 35 years in Bay Area law enforcement have given me an abiding respect for the OPD and its unwavering commitment to the City of Oakland. I welcome the opportunity to stand with these fine men and women and work with all Oakland stakeholders to ensure the safety of this community as we navigate these unprecedented times,” Manheimer said Monday.

Before joining the Peninsula force in 2010, she rose through the ranks in San Francisco, becoming captain at Tenderloin station.

She will fill the spot left by the firing of Anne Kirkpatrick from her spot as the head of the police department. Kirkpatrick was the city’s first female police chief.

The move, which was approved by Schaaf, who hired Kirkpatrick three years ago, came after long-standing tension between the Police Commission and the chief.

The firing was surrounded in controversy. Earlier this month, Kirkpatrick, another former Oakland police chief and a current city councilman called for the firing of a federal monitor who oversees the police force. They said plan to make their case with the justice department and federal lawmakers.

Their argument was that federal monitor Robert Warshaw is in it for the money.

“I came to wonder, ‘Who is monitoring the monitor?’” said Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick blasted Warshaw, saying he has no interest in getting the Oakland Police Department out of federal oversight because he benefits from it.