BURLINGAME (CBS SF) – An elderly patient at a Burlingame assisted living center who tested positive for coronavirus, has died.
“Our thoughts are with their family during this difficult time,” said Mike Gentry, Senior VP of Care at the Atria Burlingame Assisted Living and Memory Care Center.
Monday’s death comes on the heels of several confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the senior care facility. The first patient to test positive was hospitalized on March 12. It is not clear if that is the same patient who passed away.
“On March 15, we received news of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at our community,” said Gentry, in a statement. “Since then, six additional residents have been tested. As of today, five residents tested positive and two residents tested negative.”
Gentry says the facility is working closely with the San Mateo County Health Department.
“They have been on site to confirm the proper control measures are in place,” said Gentry. “We continue to work closely with them to monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to protect our residents.”
Atria Senior Living cares for more than 21,000 seniors at some 179 facilities in the U.S. and Canada, and employs more than 12,500 health care workers.
So far, there have been 13 deaths due to COVID-19 and 321 confirmed cases, in Santa Clara County.
