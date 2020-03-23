SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — With defensive line star DeForest Buckner sent to the Indianapolis Colt in an off-season trade, the San Francisco 49ers announced Monday they have resign key reserve Ronnie Blair III to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not released.

“We are thrilled to have agreed with Ronnie Blair to continue with the Niner family,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. “Ronnie is a great teammate, who has developed into a key contributor to our defense. His versatility and playmaking ability along with his strength of character off the field make him special. Ronnie’s work ethic makes us confident he will return to form this season.”

The 49ers originally selected Blair III in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 46 games throughout his four-year career and registered 88 tackles, 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

During the 2019 season, Blair proved to be a key reserve as the 49ers rotated defensive linemen in and out during games.

He appeared in nine games and notched 21 tackles, 3.0 sacks and one fumble recovery. But then was sidelined after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee in a November loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He was placed on injured reserve on November 13 where he spent the remainder of the season.

A 27-year-old native of Greensboro, GA, Blair III attended Appalachian State University where he started all 51 games in which he appeared in for the Mountaineers and registered 221 tackles, 21.0 sacks, 53.5 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, one interception and two passes defensed.