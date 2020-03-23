SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Supervisors on Monday were set to unveil a plan to shelter homeless people in thousands of available hotel rooms to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus.
Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin are announcing a resolution to protect homeless people from the virus by sheltering them in hotel rooms, and citing “a lack of action or clarity on the local public health guidance for homeless individuals living in unsheltered or in congregate shelters.
The supervisors were to hold press conference at noon Monday to provide details.
There are an estimated 8,000 homeless people in San Francisco, according to the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. Across the Bay Area, there are an estimated 30,000 people experiencing homelessness, and about 108,000 across the state.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has so far authorized $150 million for local cities to find shelter for homeless, dispatched about 1,300 travel trailers, and identified nearly 1,000 hotels that could be leased to house homeless people.
