SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man who was arrested following a fatal shooting inside a San Jose supermarket has been identified by police Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday at about 3:53 p.m. at at the meat counter inside a Chavez Supermarket on the 2300 block of McKee Road in San Jose.

Police said arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound and arrested 19-year-old Antonio Llabres, who had been taken into custody at the scene by a security guard before the officers arrived.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed there was some kind of limited interaction between the Llabres and the victim before Llabres suddenly shot the victim, according to police. Llabres was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation, police said. There is no indication the shooting had anything to do with current events surrounding the novel coronavirus.

The homicide was San Jose’s 8th of 2020.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.