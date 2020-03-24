ALBANY (KPIX 5) — On National Takeout Day, food delivery workers were extra busy helping Bay Area residents and businesses during the shelter-in-place order.

Solano Ave is one of the premier restaurant areas in the East Bay and an area where National Takeout Day is especially important during coronavirus pandemic.

The avenue stretches for more than a mile and is home to dozens of medium to high end restaurants. There’s elaborate Chinese, tasty Thai, regular pizza and fancy pizza–all of which are struggling and trying to stay in business.

All of them are doing take out.

Robin Pennell braved the pouring rain Tuesday to get his pizza. “Stay local with your money. We need to stay local and keep everybody going as much as we can because, we’ll all be living here when this is over,” he said.

National Takeout Day springs from more than 100 national and regional restaurants asking people to order at least one take out meal to support establishments crippled by the pandemic restrictions.

Raoul Fulcher Junior says he and his daughter are doing their part. “Went to our favorite restaurant and said, ‘Let’s get something to eat. Make it simple,” he said.

Gianni Manzone and his wife own Cugini’s, an upscale, popular Italian restaurant operating more than 20 years. He says customers are caring.

“They are going to all their local spots trying to help out, trying to order take out, gift cards for future use, things like that,” Manzone said.

Most of Cugini’s business is in the evenings. Tuesday afternoon, with rain pouring down during the middle of the day, business was slow. Cugini’s, like all the restaurants in the Bay Area, hopes everyone gets take out for dinner on National Takeout Day.