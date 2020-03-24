



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good Deeds

Good Samaritan Plumbing Company Will Also Pick Up, Deliver Medicine During Coronavirus Shelter In Place

SAN FRANCISCO — All across the Bay Area, people and businesses were stepping up to help each other out during the stay-at-home order, but a plumbing company delivering medicine from the pharmacy was likely a first. Discount Plumbers has been in business for more than 30 years and has a fleet of nearly 50 trucks. “This is a crazy time for all of us!” says CEO Kevin Griffin. Read More

New Cases, New Bay Area Deaths

San Jose FoodMaxx Store Temporarily Closed After Employee Dies From Coronavirus

SAN JOSE — A FoodMaxx grocery store in San Jose is temporarily closed following the death of an employee who contracted COVID-19, store officials said Monday. The store located at 1539 Parkmoor Avenue is expected to reopen in the next few days. The company was notified Saturday evening that the employee died after testing positive for COVID-19. Read More

Santa Clara County Reports 3 More Deaths, Bringing Toll To 13

Health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed three new coronavirus deaths on Monday, raising the death toll from COVID-19 in the county to 13. County officials posted about the latest deaths on the Santa Clara Public Health Department Twitter account. Public health officials expressed their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the patients who passed away. Read More

Coronavirus Update: California Chief Justice Suspends Jury Trials Statewide For 60 Days

SAN FRANCISCO — California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye on Monday evening ordered all jury trials in the state superior courts suspended for 60 days in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The chief justice said courts are not able to operate as usual while observing social distancing and other health directives of federal, state and local authorities. Read More

California Gov. Newsom Says 50,000 More Beds Needed For Coronavirus Patient Surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday indicated the state would move to procure more space for thousands of more hospitals beds than the current amid an expected shortfall from a coronavirus patient surge. Newsom says based on new modeling numbers on how the virus is spreading here and overseas, the state must immediately “significantly increase our procurement of assets, specifically beds throughout our health care delivery system.” Read More

San Francisco Supervisors Push Plan To Shelter Homeless In Available Hotel Rooms To Slow Coronavirus Spread

San Francisco Supervisors on Monday were set to unveil a plan to shelter homeless people in thousands of available hotel rooms to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus. Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin are announcing a resolution to protect homeless people from the virus by sheltering them in hotel rooms, and citing “a lack of action or clarity on the local public health guidance for homeless individuals living in unsheltered or in congregate shelters. Read More

Coronavirus Update: Santa Rosa Closing All City Parks At Stroke Of Midnight

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The City of Santa Rosa is closing all of its parks at the stroke of midnight on Monday, in compliance with an order from county health officials. The Sonoma County Public Health Office issued the order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Read More

“Do Not Be Hustled”; California Attorney General Warns Of Coronavirus False Advertising, Price Gouging

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday warned Californians against false advertising and price gouging related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Becerra issued a consumer alert for products and services that falsely claim to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure the virus. “There is not a cure for COVID-19. Do not be hustled by opportunistic tricksters claiming to have a miracle cure,” Becerra said. Read More

Coronavirus Medical Supply Donation Sites Set Up In Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County officials on Monday announced a trio of donation sites where residents can provide protective medical supplies for health care workers caring for novel coronavirus patients. Local businesses and residents throughout the county can donate items like goggles, face shields, unopened antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, unopened N-95 and surgical masks and medical gowns. Facebook has already donated 350,000 medical gloves to be distributed to healthcare providers throughout the county. Read More

Patient At Burlingame Assisted Living Center Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Dies

BURLINGAME — An elderly patient at a Burlingame assisted living center who tested positive for coronavirus, has died. “Our thoughts are with their family during this difficult time,” said Mike Gentry, Senior VP of Care at the Atria Burlingame Assisted Living and Memory Care Center. Monday’s death comes on the heels of several confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the senior care facility. The first patient to test positive was hospitalized on March 12. It is not clear if that is the same patient who passed away. Read More

Alameda County Reports Its First Coronavirus Death

OAKLAND — Alameda County health officials announced their first coronavirus death Monday, increasing the number of fatalities from the virus reported in the San Francisco Bay Area to 14. The county also saw a rise in the number of confirmed cases to 121 trailing just Santa Clara County (302) and San Mateo County (142) as the hardest hit areas in the region. Read More

San Jose Main Jail Inmate Tests Positive For COVID-19, Police Officer Possibly Exposed

SAN JOSE — A Santa Clara County Main Jail inmate tested positive Sunday for the novel coronavirus and a San Jose police officer may have been exposed, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The 31-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested on Friday, March 20, reported feeling sick during his booking into the jail and let prison staff know a family member of his had returned from Europe a few days earlier. Read More

Santa Clara County Communications Director Tests Positive

SAN JOSE — A Santa Clara County employee, Director of Communications and Public Affairs Maria Leticia Gomez, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, county officials said Sunday. Gomez fell ill on March 13, and was tested at that point for COVID-19. She has been isolated at home since that date, and was described Sunday as “doing well.” Read More

Doctors Want Loss Of Smell, Taste Added To Coronavirus Screening List

SAN FRANCISCO — On Sunday, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery said symptoms of anosmia, or lack of sense of smell, and dysgeusia, or lack of taste, should also be used to identify possible COVID-19 infections. “Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus with no other symptoms,” reads to a statement on the academy’s website. Read More

Marin County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Willis Tests Positive For Coronavirus

SAN RAFAEL — Marin County’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Willis, who has been leading the local battle against the coronavirus, announced Monday he has contracted the virus. Willis said he began to feel feverish with a worsening cough on Friday. He went to the county’s drive-thru coronavirus testing facility and a swab was taken. On Sunday, the results came back — he had tested positive for the virus. Read More

2 Milpitas Firefighters, Spouse Test Positive

MILPITAS — Two Milpitas firefighters and one of their spouses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city’s Fire Department announced Monday. The firefighters and spouse are self-quarantining and have not required hospitalization, fire officials said. One firefighter had notified the department on Saturday of the positive test, then the second did on Sunday. Read More

Hayward Fire Department Begins Free COVID-19 Testing

HAYWARD — Starting Monday, hundreds of people in the East Bay lined up to get tested for coronavirus for free thanks to the Hayward Fire Department and a lab in Menlo Park. While no referral was required, patients needed to have one specific symptom in order to get the free test. Concerned residents started lining up early Monday morning, waiting to be screened and possibly tested for the coronavirus. “If you’re not exhibiting a fever of anything over 100 degrees, you’re probably going to be turned away,” said Hayward Fire spokesperson Don Nichelson. Read More

Shelter-In-Place

Santa Clara County DA Vows To Prosecute Businesses That Ignore Shelter Order

SANTA CLARA — Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is reminding the public that the health department’s orders to shelter in place carry the full weight of the law. He said businesses not complying with the order will get final warnings, but after that they could face prosecution on a variety of charges. “If the business owner does not close down after a warning, the business owner will be cited for a misdemeanor,” said Rosen. “But it might also be a violation of the unfair businesses practices, and business code sections which can be a felony.” Read More

Students Crave Social Interaction During Online Home Schooling

LIVERMORE — Parents, teachers and students all learned lessons Monday as they continued to navigate online schooling due to the coronavirus school closures. Like so many across the state, people are working from home while their kids are learning at home through Zoom video chat sessions. The Swartzendruber family of Livermore is now trying to navigate a system and routine. Read More

San Francisco Mayor Chastises Residents For Not Observing Stay-At-Home Order

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed on Monday afternoon threatened tougher enforcement of coronavirus-related shelter-in-place orders in San Francisco if residents continue to gather in public places. During the past weekend, people could be spotted gathering socially at beaches and public parks in San Francisco, sometimes in large groups clearly ignoring social-distancing recommendations. Breed said that if it becomes necessary, she will close the city’s parks and instruct police to more strictly enforce stay-at-home orders. Read More

San Mateo Health Official Angrily Lashes Out At Shelter-In-Place Violators; ‘You Spit In Our Face’

SAN MATEO — As he watched confirmed cases of coronavirus mount in his county each day, a frustrated San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow lashed out Monday at those who continued to disregard the shelter-in-place order and its social distancing requirement. On Monday, county officials said they have 25 new cases in San Mateo, lifting the current total of confirmed coronavirus cases within the county to 142. Last week, the county had just 42. Morrow took to his blog on the health department website to pen an emotional note. Read More

Hawaii Governor Dashes Dreams Of Hawaiian Vacations For Bay Area Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO — Lured by cheap airfares, thousands of San Francisco Bay Area residents have purchased airline tickets and signed up for hotel packages they believed would be a dream vacation to Hawaii, but Gov. David Ige announced tough crackdown in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak. Hawaii and United Airlines both slashed prices dramatically from the San Francisco Bay Area to Hawaii to levels where many local residents who normally could not afford to fly to the exotic location booked flights as low as $238 roundtrip and signed up for equally affordable lodging packages. Read More

Santa Cruz County Officials Discourage Beach Gatherings During Pandemic

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — Officials in Santa Cruz County on Monday issued a statement urging travelers to avoid crowding the county’s beaches during the COVID-19 outbreak. The announcement noted that a shelter-in-place order was in effect for the entire state of California and that, while outdoor exercise with proper social distancing is encouraged, large gatherings are a violation of local and state orders intended to protect the health and safety of all. Read More

‘Quarantine Cakes’ Help Keep San Francisco Bakery Afloat During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO — With special events and celebrations canceled during the shelter-in-place order, a San Francisco bakery owner is offering a sweet option to send to those you can’t be with on their special day. Amanda Nguyen of the bakery Butter& has found a creative way to boost sales during a tough time for small businesses, by selling beautifully decorated “quarantine cakes.” Friends can send them to each other to enjoy, while they’re in isolation. Read More

Coronavirus And Bay Area Housing

Evictions, Utility Shutoffs Continue In California During Coronavirus Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — Last week, the Bay Area received an order to shelter-in-place in the comfort of our own homes, which for many has been rather uncomfortable, especially if you’re now worried about how to pay for where you’re supposed to stay put. “Trust and believe I’m pretty nerve wracked right now,” Richard Reynolds said. Reynolds just lost his roofing job. He was working on a new Facebook building in Santa Clara county, but the work has been deemed non-essential, so Reynolds was sent home. Read More

Supervisors Push Plan To Shelter Homeless In Available Hotel Rooms

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Supervisors on Monday were set to unveil a plan to shelter homeless people in thousands of available hotel rooms to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus. Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin are announcing a resolution to protect homeless people from the virus by sheltering them in hotel rooms, and citing “a lack of action or clarity on the local public health guidance for homeless individuals living in unsheltered or in congregate shelters. Read More

Hosts Take A Hit After Airbnb Expands ‘Extenuating Circumstances’ Refund Policy During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb was allowing travelers to cancel their reservations and get full refunds, without charges or penalties during the coronavirus pandemic, but some hosts say the policy impacts them unfairly. The policy applies to existing reservations for stays and Airbnb Experiences made on or before March 14, 2020, with check-in dates between March 14, 2020 and April 14, 2020, according to a statement. The one exception was domestic travel in mainland China, where the normal refund policy will be reinstated as of April 1. Read More

Rep. Barbara Lee Introduces Bill To Prohibit Landlords From Evicting Tenants During Coronavirus Pandemic

OAKLAND — Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and a Chicago-area colleague introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday that would prohibit landlords from evicting tenants during the COVID-19 coronavirus public health emergency. Lee and co-sponsor Jesus Garcia, D-Chicago, said the bill, which has 39 additional co-sponsors, will be part of the third COVID-19 stimulus package introduced in the House of Representatives, which is called the, “Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act.” Read More

Other Top Coronavirus Headlines

Newsom Says 50,000 More Beds Needed For COVID-19 Patient Surge

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday indicated the state would move to procure more space for thousands of more hospitals beds than the current amid an expected shortfall from a coronavirus patient surge. Newsom says based on new modeling numbers on how the virus is spreading here and overseas, the state must immediately “significantly increase our procurement of assets, specifically beds throughout our health care delivery system.” Read More

Instacart Plans To Hire 300,000 As Demand Surges For Grocery Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart is looking to hire hundreds of thousands of workers to meet surging demand for grocery deliveries as millions of people are urged to stay home to limit the spread of coronavirus. The on-demand grocery startup headquartered in San Francisco said Monday that it seeks to hire 300,000 “full-service shoppers,” who are treated as independent contractors, in North America over the next three months due to increased demand spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. That would more than double its current workforce of full-service shoppers. Read More

Safeway, Union Reach Agreement On Protections For Workers During Coronavirus Outbreak

PLEASANTON — The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 union announced Monday an agreement with Safeway on a suite of new protections and rights for grocery store workers during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The agreement terms include increased scheduling flexibility for parents, expanded paid sick leave, up to two weeks of paid time off for workers exposed to the virus before they are required to use sick leave, a $2 per hour pay raise for at least two weeks and giving existing employees priority over temporary employees for additional hours. Read More

IOC Member Dick Pound Says 2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — The calls for the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have gotten increasingly louder over the past several days and it appears the International Olympic Committee has heard them. Veteran IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today Sports that this summer’s Games will be postponed, there just hasn’t been an exact timetable set yet. Read More

Santa Clara County Launches Relief Fund For Low-Income Residents

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County officials unveiled an emergency fund Monday designed to help low-income residents and families pay for rent and other basic needs during the growing coronavirus crisis. Officials said the more than $11 million program was being funded by public money and donations from more than a dozen leading Silicon Valley firms. It will be administered by Sacred Heart Community Service in conjunction with its county-wide Homelessness Prevention System partners. The already in place infrastructure will receive applications, verify eligibility, and disburse funds quickly. Read More

Menlo Park Fire District Forms Pandemic Response Unit Responding To Suspected Coronavirus Cases

MENLO PARK — The Menlo Park Fire Protection District has announced the formation of a Pandemic Emergency Response Unit, which will respond to all suspected novel coronavirus cases in the fire district’s jurisdiction. The unit’s two staff members will take all precautions to avoid contamination when responding to coronavirus cases, such as using the highest level of personal protective equipment, minimizing contact time and decontaminating before leaving the scene and before entering their fire apparatus. The district announced the unit’s formation Saturday. Read More

Coronavirus And Transporation

AC Transit Goes Fare Free, Tells Riders To Board Via Rear Door

OAKLAND — Amid the ongoing shelter-in-place over the coronavirus outbreak, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District has gone fare free and instituted new boarding rules for those making essential trips. As of Monday, AC Transit is telling riders to board through the rear door on buses with multiple doors. Passengers requiring ADA ramps, utilizing mobility devices or need priority seating will still be allowed to board through the front door. Read More

BART Ridership Down Nearly 90 Percent; New Service Hours To Take Effect

OAKLAND — BART’s ridership losses remained mostly steady last week as the agency plans to roll out reduced service hours Monday and until further notice amid the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Ridership throughout the BART system was down between 87 percent and 89 percent from Tuesday to Sunday when compared to average ridership in February. BART officials estimate the ridership and fare revenue losses and reduced economic activity during the shelter-in-place order could cost the agency $57 million each month. Read More

Berkeley Suspends Some Parking Enforcement Through April 7 During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

BERKELEY — Meters, residential permits and other parking enforcement rules have been suspended temporarily in Berkeley to limit the spread of COVID-19. Safety-related violation will still be enforced. City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley ordered the temporary suspension “to make it easier to shelter in place,” according to a statement released Sunday. For as long as the shelter in place order is in effect, rules related to parking meters, time limited parking, school zones and residential permit parking will not be enforced. Read More