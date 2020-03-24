



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Two of the deputies were assigned to the custody bureau and another to a patrol bureau. Two of the cases were confirmed Sunday and another Monday.

Sheriff’s officials said two of the deputies are self-quarantining at home and another is in stable condition at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office is working with the county health office to prevent further exposure within its force and facilities.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

As of Tuesday morning, Santa Clara County has 321 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 13 deaths. The county has been particularly hard hit by the virus, accounting for 13 of the 40 deaths reported in California so far and all but four of the COVID-19 deaths in the Bay Area.

On Monday, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen reminded the public that the order to shelter in place will be enforced, and businesses not complying with the order could face prosecution on a variety of charges.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.