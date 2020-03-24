WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — The Trump Administration has reached an agreement with Senate leaders on a massive stimulus package to help kickstart the U.S. economy.

The package will include a one-time cash payment for most working Americans. Individuals can receive up to $1,200 and average families can get up to $3,000. The bill also extends unemployment insurance up to 39 weeks in most states.

The legislation is expected to be enacted within days to help save struggling workers and businesses.

Weekly benefits will be boosted by $600. The bill also includes nearly $500 billion in loans for some of the country’s largest businesses, while also providing nearly $400 billion in grants and loans for small businesses.

The deal was approved around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening. The agreement came after five straight days of negotiations.

“This package will be the single largest “main street” assistance program in the history of the United States,” said Larry Kudlow, White House financial advisor.

The Federal Reserve also announced it will suspend some of its usual advisory activities, giving banks more flexibility to deal with cash-strapped customers.

The U.S. stock market surged Tuesday due to optimism about the package. The DOW Jones had its best day since 1933 and posted its biggest point gain ever. Stock futures were down, but briefly turned positive after reports of a deal.