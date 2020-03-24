



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The City and County of San Francisco on Tuesday announced the first death of a resident who contracted COVID-19. The man who died was in his 40s and had “multiple, significant underlying health conditions,” officials said.

“My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones. It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“Each of us has the power to save lives and decrease the impact of coronavirus in San Francisco. We need everyone to stay home, which will help protect themselves, their families, and the people in our community who are most at risk of harm from the virus.”

The deceased person is among the 152 cases of COVID-19 in the city. As of Tuesday evening, there are over 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of California.

ALSO READ:

“Nearly three weeks after reporting our first confirmed case of COVID-19, we are saddened to report the first death of a person with this illness in San Francisco,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Health.

“From the beginning of this outbreak, we have focused on protecting vulnerable populations—including people with chronic health conditions—because we know they are at greater risk of getting very sick and even dying from COVID-19. On behalf of the Department of Public Health, I extend my sincere condolences to this man’s loved ones. This is a difficult time for our city, but we will get through it together. I strongly urge every San Franciscan to continue staying home to save lives.”