SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green’s hopes of reuniting after an injury-ravaged regular NBA season on the USA Olympic basketball team were placed on hold Tuesday as Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games until 2021 because of the coronavirus.

Since the team’s epic run to five straight NBA Finals, Thompson has been sidelined for this entire season recovering from ACL surgery. Curry has missed most of the current season after undergoing two surgeries for a broken hand and Green has missed several games with a variety of nagging injuries.

Without that core, the team has fallen to the worst regular in the NBA at the time the season was suspended because of the coronavirus.

Head coach Steve Kerr was also an assistant to San Antonio head coach Gregg Popvich on the Olympic coaching staff. During a conference call following the NBA season suspension, Kerr said there had been an uncertainty ever since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“Everything’s just up in the air,” Kerr said. “There’s no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything. We’re all kind of wondering what’s going to happen and so is the rest of the world.”

Curry, Thompson and Green were among the 44 NBA stars selected to compete for a berth on the squad in Tokyo. Both Green and Thompson were on the Olympic squad which won a gold medal at the 2016 Games.

Earlier this season, Curry — who chose to bypass the selection process in 2016 — left little doubt that he wanted a slot on the last Olympic squad.

“That is the plan for sure,” the two-time NBA MVP said. “You know, obviously knock on wood, you don’t want any injuries or things to interfere… (I) definitely want to go. I’ve never been on the Olympic team. I’ve been on two World Cup championship gold medal teams, but the Olympics is the experience I want.”

Aside from the Warriors trio, the delay also postponed the dreams of dozens of Olympic hopefuls living and training in the Bay Area.

Pleasanton’s Valerie Arioto and Salinas’ Monica Abbott had earned spots on the U.S. Olympic softball team with San Jose’s Keilani Ricketts given a reserve role.

Walnut Creek’s Melissa Seidenmann, Danville’s Maggie Steffens, San Anselmo’s Dyklan Woodhead, Tyler Abramson and Dan Holland from Orinda and Jack Turner from Fremont were all in the running for spots on the men’s and women’s water polo teams.

There were dozens of other hopefuls scattered across the 10 Bay Area counties.

All those hopes were delayed when IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100%” to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Abe.

Abe said after his telephone talks with Bach that he requested a postponement “taking into consideration the current circumstances” and to secure an environment in which athletes can perform at their best and crowds can be safe and secure.

He added that he hoped to reschedule the Olympics as a proof of human victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.