LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old driver was killed early Tuesday on Highway 17 when his Mazda Portege 5 careened out of control, rolled over and was struck by another vehicle, according the California Highway Patrol.

In an email, CHP officer Ross Lee said the collision took place at around 2:55 a.m. near The Cats restaurant in the southbound lanes of Highway 17.

Preliminary information suggested that a male was driving the Protege 5 when for an unknown reason the vehicle veered onto the right shoulder.

It went up a sloped embankment, causing front end damage. The vehicle then swerved across the lanes of traffic and collided with the concrete raised center median wall, overturning and coming to rest in the number one lane of SR-17 southbound.

Lee said it appeared that the driver may have removed his seatbelt at that time. His Mazde was then struck as it lay stationary and overturned by a second vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Prius.

The impact forced the Mazda into the number two lane, and partially onto the right shoulder and caused the driver to be partially ejected from the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries.

The name of the 22-year-old was not released. The crash remained under investigation. Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor in the collision at this time.