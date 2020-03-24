



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A sergeant for the San Francisco Police Department assigned to the Special Victims Unit at the Hall of Justice has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

According to a SFPD statement, the sergeant went home sick last Friday, notified their supervisor and medical authorities and stayed home from work Monday. The sergeant is currently self-quarantining at home.

Police also said the sergeant’s work partner, who did not come into the office on Monday or Tuesday, also reported feeling unwell and has also self-quarantined.

After being notified of the positive test on Tuesday, the department notified SVU staff and closed the office for deep cleaning. The office has been closed to walk-ins since Monday, but continues to officer services to those in need.

“Because SFPD proactively took steps to divide SVU members into separate teams working from home, the office and other department locations, our fervent hope is that few other members will be affected,” the department said.

On Monday, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the city’s jails, announced that a deputy assigned to San Francisco County Jail #4 had tested positive.