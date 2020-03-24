VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A Vallejo police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, police officials announced on Monday.
The officer, only identified as a man, traveled internationally before testing positive, police said. Upon returning home, he was told to self-quarantine and hasn’t returned to the force since returning home, nor had contact with other officers.
Police said the officer has suffered mild symptoms for approximately eight days, including dry throat, mild body aches and fatigue. He was tested last Tuesday and received results Monday. He is self-quarantining at home in Solano County.
He will be cleared by his doctor before returning to work, police said.
