NAPA (CBS SF) – A Napa Valley winemaker who was found guilty in the college admissions scheme is out of prison early due to concerns about the coronavirus.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Agustin Huneeus Jr. was released two weeks early after a judge approved his request, citing “unique health circumstances.” Huneeus is serving the rest of his term under home confinement.
Last year, Huneeus admitted to paying $50,000 as part of a scheme to cheat on his daughter’s SAT exam. He also admitted to paying more money to get her into the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.
Prosecutors said his daughter’s face was photoshopped onto a newspaper picture of another high school water polo player as part of the plot.
Huneeus was sentenced in October to five months in prison. He had asked the court for leniency and a sentence of two months in jail with a fine. Meanwhile, prosecutors asked for 15 months in prison and a $95,000 fine.
Another parent found guilty in the scandal, Devin Sloane, made a similar request to be released early over coronavirus and was denied, the Times reported.
You must log in to post a comment.