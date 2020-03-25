SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom hailed an agreement between the White House and the U.S. Senate on a $1 trillion emergency package aimed at blunting the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the deal would mean more than $10 billion in federal aid for California.

Newsom also said the deal would include a 90-day waiver for mortgage and credit payments from the nation’s largest banks, including Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, and US Bank. Bank of America also agreed to a payment waiver, but only for 30 days, Newsom said.

Of the $10 billion in federal funding earmarked for California, $5.5 million would go directly to the state, while the rest would go to cities and counties. Newsom said the funding does not include other specific, direct support for the state also included in the bill.

Word of the agreement on the funding package comes as California is in the process of distributing millions to local authorities to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and sites for building out more hospital bed space.

In addition, the funding for California would pay for an increase in unemployment benefits, up to $600 weekly on top of what California provides recipients, from $40 to $450 a week. Newsom said the timing was critical as California has just passed the 1 million mark in number of unemployment applications.

U.S. Senate leaders and the White House reached agreement early Wednesday morning on the spending bill, which would be the largest spending bill in U.S. history, after days of intense negotiations, which were nearly derailed earlier this week after Senate Democrats twice blocked the measure from advancing.

The deal includes a provision that blocks businesses controlled by President Trump and his family from receiving federal relief.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office said Wednesday morning that the New York Democrat secured the provision in the bipartisan deal, prohibiting companies like the Trump Organization from receiving loans or investments from Treasury Department programs.

Businesses controlled by Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress and Cabinet chiefs are also barred from benefiting from federal funds, according to Schumer’s office. The prohibition extends to children, spouses and in-laws of the government officials.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on the legislation by the end of the day on Wednesday.