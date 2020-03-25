If coronavirus concerns have you worrying about the logistics of self-isolating and quarantine—or at least wondering how to stock your pantry, use what’s in it, and keep everything clean—you’re in the right place.
Below, find all our best advice for making sure your kitchen is well-stocked, safe, and a place of comfort, plus CNET’s tips on making the most of working from home, and cleaning your high-touch gadgets. It’s useful information even in the best of times, and we hope it helps ease any anxiety you may be feeling at the moment.
We’re also covering how to support local restaurants when they’re not open for normal business, how to help more community members, and ways to keep yourself (and your kids) occupied and help manage stress.
We’ll continue to update with all our newest tips and info as it becomes available.
You can use the links to jump to a specific section, or keep scrolling to see everything:
- What to Stock Up On
- What to Cook
- What & How to Clean
- What Delivery Services to Use
- What Else You Can Do
What To Stock Up On
- Coronavirus Shopping Tips: What to Buy & What to Avoid – Plus, why you shouldn’t panic or overbuy (it’s bad for you and your community).
- How to Stock Your Kitchen Pantry – Handy tips on what to stock, plus general rules for using it—#FIFO.
- Gail Simmons’ Top Pantry Staples – The “Top Chef” judge shares her must-have items for making delicious dinners out of anything.
- The Best Canned Food to Stock, According to Nutritionists – Canned food is a big part of pantry stores, but some of it is healthier than others; learn what you should always stock, and what’s best to avoid.
- Foods You Can Freeze Besides Meat and Produce – If you bought too much milk or too many eggs, not to worry; you can freeze them, and several other pantry staples.
- The Top-Rated Hand Soaps on Amazon – Update: Hand-washing is still one of the best ways to help prevent the spread of illness, but Amazon is currently sold out of many soaps and other hygiene products, so looking at local stores is best (try calling ahead to make sure they have some in stock).
- The Top-Rated Hand Creams on Amazon – The only downside to frequent hand-washing is that it does tend to dry out your skin.
- Must-Haves for Your Home Office – If you’re working from home, these essentials will help you make the most of the experience.
What To Cook
- 11 Easy Dinners You Can Make with Basic Pantry Staples – Basic does not mean boring, as these easy dinner recipes prove.
- 3 Easy Pasta Recipes for When the Fridge Is Bare – Stripped down ingredients can still combine to deliver big flavors.
- 15 Delicious Things to Do with Canned Sardines – We’re never without these tinned fish in the pantry, but they’re not just for putting on crackers.
- 11 Ways to Use Canned Chickpeas Besides Homemade Hummus – Another favorite pantry staple, garbanzo beans make the base of a slew of delicious meals (including breakfast and dessert!).
- The Best Ways to Use All the Beans in Your Pantry – Because chickpeas aren’t the only star player. These are our favorite ways to make beans both canned and dried.
- Our 11 Favorite Tuna Salad Variations – Canned tuna is far more versatile than you think.
- 5 Tricks to Make Canned Chili Taste Homemade – Canned chili can pass for homemade with a few easy tweaks and tips.
- 11 Recipes That Prove You Should Always Keep Chocolate Chips in Your Pantry – Something sweet is always possible when you keep a few baking staples on hand, chocolate chips chief among them.
- Basic Baking Recipes That Rely on Pantry Staples – Even if you don’t have chocolate chips, you can still stress-bake sweet and savory treats from what is usually on hand.
- Freezer-Friendly Meals to Make Ahead – If you have freezer space, use it wisely; these are some of our favorite recipes to freeze for an easy dinner later on.
- How to Make the Most of Frozen Fruits & Veggies – The texture of frozen produce isn’t always the greatest, but if you treat it right, it won’t feel like second best—hence, the best ways to use frozen vegetables and fruit.
What & How To Clean
- How to Clean & Sanitize Your Kitchen – Keep your meal prep areas safe from germs, foodborne and otherwise, with these expert tips.
- The Ultimate Guide to Organizing Your Pantry – Because its usefulness depends in large part on being able to tell what’s in it.
- How to Wash Your Hands the Right Way – It is the most effective way to stop the spread of germs, but not if you do it wrong.
- Why You Shouldn’t Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer – Turns out, it’s easy to mess it up.
- How to Clean Your Phone Screen – You touch it all the time, which means it needs regular cleaning, but you don’t want to disinfect it with something that might ruin it either.
What Online Delivery Services To Use
- Our Favorite Grocery, Pantry & Food Delivery Options – If you can’t get to the store, you can have almost anything delivered; these are our top choices for delivery and subscription services of all sorts. Update: Due to the unprecedented increase in demand, some of these services are currently experiencing delays and some are not accepting new orders, but the situation changes daily.
- How to Safely Shop for Groceries, in Person or Online – Practical tips for shopping at the store or using online delivery services that minimize your risk and the risk of everyone around you.
- 3 Ways to Order Alcohol Online – We’re not advocating you attempt to drink away all your worries, but if you could use a little something to help you relax right now, there are various ways to order booze online (though it does depend on where you live).
- Our Favorite Snack Boxes to Order Online – If there was ever a time to treat yourself, it’s now, and these boxes bring goodies from around the globe right to your door.
- Meat Delivery & Subscription Options – Whether you don’t have a local source of great, organic meat and poultry or you’re just finding it hard to come by right now, there are several meat delivery options to try.
- The Best Baby Food Delivery Services – Have a little one you need to keep happy? Try one of these baby food delivery services; you’ll love them too.
- Our Favorite Pet Food Delivery Options – Of course, your furry friends need to eat, and these are some of the best pet food delivery options for dogs and cats.
What Else You Can Do
- How to Support Local Businesses When You Can’t Go Out – You don’t actually have to patronize a restaurant in person to help support them; here are five ways to show some love to local spots (and help keep them afloat) during these challenging times.
- Sign This Petition to Help the Restaurant Industry Survive – Small tokens of support still matter, but alone, they won’t be enough, so big-name chefs like Alice Waters and Curtis Stone helped create a petition to get government support for their imperiled industry.
- Where to Donate During the Coronavirus Crisis – Food banks, community pantries, and other charitable organizations can also use help right now; if you’re able to give, here are some places to donate to, but look for local options as well.
- Buy Restaurant Cookbooks to Show Some Love – Another way to support your favorite restaurants, near and far, is to buy their cookbooks. Bonus: You’ll be able to recreate your favorite dishes when you can’t go out to eat.
- 9 Online Cooking Classes to Keep You Full & Fulfilled – If you’re looking for something to do that will not only entertain you but teach you new skills, now is a great time to dabble in online cooking classes—and there are lots to choose from, for every budget, skill set, and taste.
- 13 Kids’ Crafts to Keep Them Occupied & Fed – These fun activities are even better because they’re edible.
