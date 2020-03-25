OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn of Horn Barbecue and a team of volunteers offered free, smoky and meaty meals to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Wednseday.

The team set up outside its Mandela Parkway pop-up spot and served pulled pork and barbecue chicken. The team placed the food in styrofoam containers on a table while trying to maintain healthy social distancing guidelines.

People who stopped by and got their fair share of meat said they really appreciated the gesture.

“I think it’s really nice and generous just to kind of get the boredom out the house and home some other foods that you typically won’t make at home,” said Rosemary Moseley of Oakland.

“You know, there’s a lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty going on. So I think it’s important for us to come together as a community, show love and express it,” Horn told KPIX.

“Now is the time to step up and support those that have been affected by the current circumstances of this untimely pandemic, and we feel we have a responsibility to do what we can to support those in need,” Horn Barbecue said in a GoFundMe page for the event, which Horn hopes to set up more of in the coming days.

Matt Horn and his Texas-inspired barbecue have gathered an immense following in the Bay Area, with lines stretching for hours at each of Horn’s pop-up events.