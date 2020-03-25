



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol officer stationed in Oakland has tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest Bay Area law enforcement officer to be diagnosed with the virus, authorities said.

CHP officials said there have been two positive tests for the agency’s staff — one in Sacramento and now one in Oakland.

“We have learned that a uniformed employee in the CHP’s Oakland Area office has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the agency said in a statement. “The CHP has contacted the Alameda County Public Health Department and is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on the cleaning and sanitizing of the building. As a statewide agency, the CHP has resources available to ensure law enforcement operations in the area continue. ”

The CHP said that “due to privacy, we cannot confirm or communicate about the individual worker’s health.”

Several law enforcement officers have fallen victim to the disease.

On Tuesday, Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro confirmed that three of his officers had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and that six other employees were self-quarantined.

One of the three officers who tested positive is a patrol officer who has limited contact with the public while at work, and another is a patrol officer assigned to a position in the department who has not had contact with the public. Both officers received medical attention and are in stable condition, Navarro said.

The third is a detective who had limited contact with the public over the past two weeks during shifts, Navarro said.

Two of the officers tested positive on Friday and the third officer sought medical attention this week and tested positive Tuesday afternoon, Navarro said.

The six other employees, some officers and some civilians, self-quarantined in accordance with the department’s protocol that requires employees to self-quarantine when they show signs of illness or believe they have been exposed to someone who has the coronavirus, Navarro said.

Late Tuesday, Adriane Mertens, a spokesperson for the city, said of the six in self-quarantine, one has been tested, another will be tested and four are waiting for guidance from their health provider. The result was determined to be negative for the employee who was tested.