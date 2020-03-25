DUBLIN (KPIX 5) — The shelter-in-place order is keeping people who have disabilities from getting some of the services they need, especially now that they must stay home without their caregivers.

“All right Peter. You stay safe, Wash your hands,” advised Maribeth Wilson to one of her disabled clients. Wilson is with the Mission Hope Day program in Dublin. She spends her days now calling clients to check in and connect with them.

The program provides services to individuals 18 years old and over with developmental disabilities and behavioral challenges.

“A lot of the clients are interested to get back. They get bored at home,” Wilson said.

One client in particular is Peter, mentioned earler, who has developmental disabilities and has to stay home due to the coronavirus-induced shelter-in-place order.

Normally, caregivers would be able to take Peter and other clients to daytime activities in the area.

Wilson said “They love the hugs. They love the hugs we give as well and the activities into the community like the mall and bowling .

Guy Houston is the Senior Manager of Mission Hope Day Program and says clients forced to home aren’t necessarily getting the care they need.

“The problem now is all of those folks are back at home and those homes don’t have staff to take care of them,” Houston explained.

But Peter fortunately understands why he has to stay at home right now during the global pandemic.

“I don’t want to take a chance right now. If I want to go outside, I have to wait until somebody picks me up, otherwise I can’t go right now,“ he said.

The Mission Hope vans sit parked in the during the shelter-in-place. Both the drivers and caregivers are now out of a job.

“This industry has been neglected financially by the state for a generation so there is not a whole lot of gas in the tank. We are not equipped for this crisis right now. There are no reserves,” Houston said.

While it is a hardship, as of Wednesday none of the program’s clients have tested positive for COVID-19.