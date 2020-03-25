Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Comcast officials said Wednesday a system-wide technical glitch may be disrupting your ability to watch several Bay Area television stations including KPIX 5.
The glitch involves the Xfinity X-1 cable box. When you select a station, instead of that station appearing a different station comes up. Many Comcast customers have reported experiencing the disruption.
There is a simple fix to regain access to your favorite CBS KPIX 5 programming. Go to the back of your cable set top box and unplug it for 15-20 seconds. Then just plug it back in. The box will re-scan and your normal channel setting with return.
If you continue to have problems, Comcast said to call their service department.
