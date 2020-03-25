(KPIX) — San Francisco Giants radio and TV broadcaster Jon Miller revealed on KNBR’s Murph and Mac Show that he and his wife Janine were recently tested for COVID-19.

Miller said he was exposed in Arizona to his son and his son’s fiancé after they returned from Europe at the beginning of the month. The couple got engaged on the trip.

“We’ve had no symptoms,” Miller told KNBR. “It’s been several days since we got tested.”

His son on the other hand has been coping with the illness for the last 10-12 days, and the Millers have been in self-isolation since their exposure.

They decided to buy a car and drive from spring training in Arizona to California because they didn’t feel comfortable flying.

Since then, the Miller has been staying inside except for occasional walks to the coast to check out the sunset.

“We took a selfie wearing masks,” he said. “It’s sort of a picture of our times.”