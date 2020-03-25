



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – With ridership numbers down sharply amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Wednesday that it is reducing service effective next week.

Beginning Monday, VTA will reduce light-rail service to two-car trains running every 30 minutes, with all bus and light-rail trips after 9 p.m. canceled except for Route 22, which goes between the Palo Alto and Eastridge transit centers and will continue to run 24 hours a day.

The actions are similar to ones taken by BART, which reduced its service hours to end at 9 p.m. starting this past Monday. VTA’s Express 181 route will operate to match BART’s new schedule, offering service past 9 p.m. to meet the last BART trains at the Warm Springs station.

The agency has also suspended all in-person service at its River Oaks office on North First Street in San Jose, as well as the Downtown Customer Service Center on West Santa Clara Street in San Jose.

All questions or concerns can be sent by phone at (408) 321-2300 or by email at customer.service@vta.org from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

