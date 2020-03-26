SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Health officials announced 83 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County Thursday afternoon, now totaling bringing the total to 542 cases. In addition, two more deaths from the virus were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 19 across the county.
Santa Clara County has been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 spread among all Bay Area counties and the second most of all California counties after Los Angeles, which has 1,216 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon. The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said it recorded 167 positive tests over the last 48 hours, about a third of the county total.
In addition, the health department’s statistics show more than 50 percent of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are under the age of 50.
The Public Health Department said it would a new web site Friday with additional aggregate data about cases.
