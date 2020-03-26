



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An employee working in the 911 call center of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a department spokesman said Thursday night.

The employee, who was not identified, began showing symptoms Friday, March 20 — the last day the worker was on the job.

“Community spread of COVID-19 is our national reality. This why it is important that everyone adhere to the public health order to stay home. Doing so protects ourmost vulnerable residents and those who must continue work to keep us safe during this global pandemic,” said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, in a statement emailed to KPIX Thursday evening.

The Department of Emergency Management has been implementing enhanced cleaning measures at both the 911 dispatch center and the emergency operations center. Also, the emergency operations center has been relocated to Moscone Center to facilitate social distancing for employees.

It is unknown if the employee contracted the virus at work or in the community but the operations and dispatch centers will remain in operation, according to the department statement.