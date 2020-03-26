



SAN FRANCISCO — We are now in Week Two of San Francisco’s “Shelter in Place” order. Hundreds of bars have closed, and several restaurants have had to shutter, such as Puerto Alegre in the Mission, which was celebrating its 50th birthday this year. It’s now locked and boarded up. Popular eatery Souvla also temporarily shuttered all of its locations.

However, many food establishments have come up with creative solutions to continue to feed the public. But the situation changes every day, so check ahead.

Some eateries are doing curbside pickup, offering take-home cooking kits or to-go cocktails, and some are even pairing orders with toilet paper.

Shelter-In-Place Specials

Castro

Canela Bistro & Wine Bar (2272 Market St.) is offering pre-prepared paella kits, complete with ingredients and a recipe card. It is also offering provisions boxes, such as a fruit and veggie box for two for $49. The restaurant’s full regular takeout menu is also available. Check out the menu and order via Square.

Cole Valley

Zazie (941 Cole St.) is offering curbside pickup, serving its full menu daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Customers can also order mimosa kits for $30, which include a bottle of champagne and choice of mango, orange or cranberry juice and (optional) stemless champagne flutes for $5. Wine is also available for $25, you can order a bottle of red, wine or pink; selections will change daily (as with all other restaurants, libations must be served with food).

And as an added bonus, all bottled wine orders come with a roll of toilet paper!

Orders are pickup only and 30% from each order will go to all staff to help them go through the closure. While all orders are currently done over the phone, keep an eye on its website, as its owner says it might soon offer online ordering. Call (415) 564-5332 to order.

Divisadero

Che Fico (838 Divisadero St). is cooking up daily family meals (feeds two to three people) during the shelter in place. Daily offerings will be posted at 3 p.m. each day on its instagram page. The cost is $50, but if you can’t afford a meal right now, it’s FREE.

While supplies last, the restaurant is also offering a gift of a 1/2 bottle of wine and chocolate. Check its Instagram page daily and call 415-416-6980 to place orders. Phone lines open daily at 4:30 p.m.

Duboce Triangle

Beit Rima (138 Church St.) is doing pickup and delivery within a three mile radius ($100 minimum per order) of its Duboce Triangle location (all other locations are currently closed).

The eatery opens for dinner at 5 p.m., but hours, menu items and specials, such as the 50% discount on bottles of wine offered via the restaurant’s Instagram on Friday, could shift day by day. Follow them on instagram and call 415 703 0270 to place orders.

North Beach

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana (1570 Stockton St.) is offering a limited delivery and takeout menu through Caviar, UberEats and DoorDash. Customer can pick up takeout orders at Tony’s Coal Fired Pizza next door (1556 Stockton St). Call the restaurant at 415-835-9888 to order for pickup, or order takeout or delivery through its third party partners.

Its owner Tony Gemignani tells us that his general store, Giovanni Italian Specialties at 629 Union St. is still open for business as usual, offering Italian pantry items, pastas and grab-and-go eats (closed on Mondays).

Cafe Zoetrope 916 Kearny St. is offering takeout and delivery. “Wine and Dine To-Go” through Postmates, Ritual, and UberEats, and employees will deliver food and wine directly to people who live in the neighborhood.

The restaurant, owned by Academy Award winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, is offering its full menu, including its popular spaghetti and pizza Sofia (named after Sofia Coppola), in addition to a special “family style dinner,” and encourages guests to call in about daily specials. Wine and spirits, including the restaurant’s collection of Great Woman Spirits (Ada Lovelace Gin, Countess Valeska Vodka, Agnessi Brandy, Dorothy Arzner Rye Whisky and Hypatia Amaro) will also be sold at the cafe at retail prices.

To order online for delivery, go to its online order page here or call 415-291-1700 for direct delivery or pickup.

Mission

Woods Beer and Wine Company (3801 18th St. and also at 2255 Polk St. in Russian Hill and 4045 Judah St. in Outer Sunset) is offering beer, wine and empanadas from El Porteño (either baked, or frozen for cooking at home). Currently the restaurant is offering online orders for pickup only, but owner Jim Woods tells us orders will soon be available for delivery through Caviar. Orders can be placed on the restaurant’s website.

Prairie (3431 at 19th St.) is operating as a general store during the citywide lockdown.

Customers can purchase items such as dried pasta, sauce, grains, legumes, and more, either online or in person. Each customer also gets a roll of toilet paper and bleach wipes with every order.

Below is a list of restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery options during the shutdown.

Bayview

Fox and Lion Bread (5273 3rd St.) Drop in and take out freshly made bread, pizzas (pick your topping) or coffee daily from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit their website or call (415) 872-9789 for more information.

Frisco Fried (6176 3rd St.)Burger meals, garlic noodles, chicken combo meals and a slew of soulful sides are what’s for lunch and dinner at Frisco Fried. Takeout or get it delivered by Grubhub. Visit their website or call (415) 822-1517.

Gratta Wines (2022 Lane St.) You can stop by Gratta Wines for a box of fresh ravioli and sauce. Wine by the bottle is also for sale. Check out their website for their takeout menu and new temporary hours.

Sunday Gather (4100 3rd St.) Lunch plates are available at this Hawaiian-inspired restaurant. You can order the Huli Plate with your choice of BBQ Chicken, Pork, Ribs, or mix with a side of rice and mac salad. They also have Boba Tea and pastries. Call (415) 206-1771 to place your order for pick up.

Street Eatz Pop Up (4618 3rd St.) This late night pop up offers a menu that changes daily, but you’re likely to find the soul roll (a burrito with mac and cheese, dirty beans and rice, fried chicken and greens) or a cheesesteak. Salads are also available. Follow their instagram for the daily specials and drop in for take out.

Tiffany’s Cafe (3801 3rd St #535) Get an early start with over 10 selections of coffee, breakfast wraps and omelettes at this hole in the wall. Check their website for the full menu and call (415) 824-1715 to order ahead.

Word A. Cafe (5114 3rd St). This cafe offers curbside pickup if you’re in the mood for a crab louie salad, avocado toast or 3 bean chili. The restaurant is also offering cocktails to go, featuring the Bayview Boomer, Louisiana Lemonade and Minty Margarita. Call (415) 500-2501 to place your order and check their website for the full takeout menu.

Yvonne’s Southern Sweets (5128 3rd St.) If you have a sweet tooth, preorder cookies, cakes and pie from this popular bakeshop. Call (415) 368-1118 or visit their website.

Castro

La Mediterranee (288 Noe St.) Craving Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food? Order the chicken pomegranate, falafel sandwich or a large combo of appetizers. The full menu is available for takeout. Delivery is also available on Grubhub and Caviar. Check their website for information about their other locations.

Chinatown

Dimsum Corner (601 Grant Ave.) An assortment of bite-sized dimsum and dumplings are available daily and they also offer combos and soups. Find the full menu on their website.

Divisadero

4505 Burgers & BBQ (705 Divisadero) The full menu, complete with smoked meat plates, sandwiches and more is available for pick up or delivery from Caviar, Door Dash and Uber Eats. You can also contact the restaurant directly by visiting their website.

Embarcadero

Proper Food (2 Embarcadero Center, 350 California St.) This grab-and-go restaurant features made-from-scratch menus, salads and soups. Visit their website to place an order for takeout.

Excelsior

Bravo Pizza (5145 Mission St.) The full menu, featuring specialty pizzas and pastas, is available for takeout at their website. You can also order for delivery on Grubhub and Doordash.

Dark Horse (942 Geneva Ave.) Dark Horse offers a wide variety of speciality burgers, sandwiches and dinner plates by delivery only. A kids menu is also available. Visit their website for the full menu or order on Postmates or Uber Eats.

Emmys Spaghetti Shack (3230 Mission St.) Takeout hours are changing by the day, but you can order takeout by downloading their app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The regular menu is available, as well as some new choices like Eggplant Parmesan, Rasta Pasta and Ceviche.

Little Joe’s Pizza (5006 Mission St.) Order classic pizzas, special calzones or authentic Mexican cuisine from Little Joes. Visit their menu online or call 415-333-3684 for delivery, available citywide.

Japantown

Suzu Noodle House (Kinokuniya Building -1581 Webster St) Offering a selection of ramen, udon and soba noodle dishes, as well as tempura and other appetizers, for takeout or delivery. Visit their website for their full menu.

Takoyaki Yamachan (Kinokuniya Building -1581 Webster St) This Japanese street food restaurant offers Takoyaki, a savory Japanese pancake ball with octopus inside, cooked in a special cast iron griddle. You can find their full menu for take out on their website.

Udon Mugizo (Kinokuniya Building -1581 Webster St) You can order a variety of Udon bowls for delivery on Eat 24, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Kui Shin Bo (Japan Center East Mall 22 Peace Plaza) Takeout sushi, ramen and more via their website.

Mission

Reem’s Mission (2901 Mission St.) Pick up and take out freshly baked Arab pastries at Reem’s. You can also order catering by visiting their website or call (415) 780-1953.

Rintaro (82 14th St.) You can order a Bento Box for takeout at Rintaro. Follow their instagram to see what’s on the menu and call (415) 517-8539 to place an order.

North Beach

Golden Boy Pizza (542 Green St.) Pizza will be available for takeout daily. Call (415) 983-9738 to place your order.

Richmond

Aziza (5800 Geary St) The contemporary Moroccan restaurant is offering food and wine for takeout or delivery via Caviar or its website or call (415) 682-4196.

Burma Superstar (309 Clement St.) The full menu is available for takeout and delivery via Grubhub.

Cassava (3519 Balboa St.) Cassava launched a new to-go menu for brunch and dinner, as well as a special Family Meal for a family of four. The restaurant is also collecting funds for an employee relief fundraiser. For more information visit their website or call (415) 640-8990

Fiorella (2339 Clement St.) Offering pizza, pasta, salads, desserts, available through Caviar, Doordash, UberEats, and Postmates via their website, or call (415) 340-3049.

Giorgio’s Pizzeria (151 Clement St.) You can order pizza from Giorgio’s on Grubhub or Seamless.

Kitchen Istanbul (349 Clement St.) The full menu, featuring classic Turkish and Mediterranean dishes like Mousakka and Beyti, is available for free home delivery. Visit their website the menu.

Koja Kitchen (343 Clement St.) Order Korean specialty sandwiches from Koja for pick up. You can also have them delivered on DoorDash.

Mamahuhu (517 Clement St.) This authentic Chinese restaurant is open for delivery and takeout via Caviar, as well as call-in orders for curbside pick-up at (415) 742-4958.

Nourish Cafe (189 6th Ave.) Offering takeout and delivery of plant based menu items. Customers can order ahead and get curbside pickup. Visit their website for the full menu.

Pretty Please Bakeshop ( 291 3rd Ave.) This bakeshop is accepting orders for takeout. You can see their menu online.

Richmond Republic Draught House (642 Clement St.) Order classic American fare like burgers and salads for takeout. Delivery is also available on Grubhub. Visit their website for more information.

The Spanish Table (130 Clement St.) This food & wine spot offers $10 next day delivery to all 9 Bay Area counties via its website or phone orders. In-store pickup is also available. For more information visit their website.

Taqueria Los Mayas (331 Clement St.) You can order authentic Mexican and Yucatan food for delivery on Caviar.

Russian Hill

Scopo Divino (2800 California St.) This wine bar also features a food menu with items like duck sliders and ribeye steak. Call (415) 928-3728 for takeout or visit their website.

SPQR (1911 Fillmore St.) SPQR is offering an abbreviated dinner menu focusing on comforting pasta and simple dishes. Each takeout order comes with a ‘house salad’ and focaccia bread, priced at or around $30. Call (415) 771-7779 or visit their website.

SoMa

Frena Bakery (132 6th St.) Drop-in takeout baked goods at this Israeli baker. For the full menu visit their website.

Garaje (475 3rd St.) The Southern California-inspired Mexican spot is offering its signature Zapatos (grilled, flat burritos) for pre-order via Google Form.

Local Brewing Co.(69 Bluxome St.) Open daily for takeout food & beer. You can also have beer shipped to your house (via mail, not delivery) from their website.

Niku Butcher Shop (57 Division St.) Order Japanese A5 wagyu and dry-aged domestic USDA Prime Beef or the butcher burger for takeout. Call (415) 829-2306 or visit their website.

Okane (669 Townsend St.) Visit Okane’s menu on their website to order items from their sushi bar, for takeout only.

Pentacle Coffee (64 6th St.) You can buy a bag of coffee beans or a gift card by phone at (415) 608-6258 or on their website.

Sunset

Dumpling Specialist (1123 Taraval) Order a variety of dumplings or fried pork buns for takeout only. Check their Yelp page for special hours.

Lou’s Cafe (1508 Taraval) Get your sandwich fix at Lou’s. The full menu is available for takeout only. Visit their website or call (415) 682-4083