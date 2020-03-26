SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco-based non-profit health care firm North East Medical Services (NEMS) has announced new drive-through coronavirus testing sites at two of its Bay Area clinics.
The testing sites have been set up in the parking lots of the 211 Eastmoor Ave., Daly City site and the 870 Lundy Ave., San Jose clinic. COVID-19 testing at these sites are currently limited to NEMS patients who are symptomatic and by appointment only.
“To combat this crisis, we will need to expand testing capacity such as this rapidly,” said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa in a prepared statement. “This effort by NEMS will save lives.”
NEMS community health centers target underserved Asian populations, many who are low-income and uninsured, with a number of clinics in San Francisco as well as two satellite clinics in Daly City and San Jose where the drive-through testing sites are.
Word of the new testing sites comes as San Francisco announced 43 new cases of coronavirus, while San Mateo County announced another 30 cases.
