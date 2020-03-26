HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward city officials announced Thursday that 54 of the 207 people who were tested on the first day of operation at its unique fire station facility came back with results that were positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said the samples that tested positive at the city’s partner laboratory, Avellino Lab of Menlo Park, were retested and the results then reported immediately to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Confirmed positive results also were shared with the person found to have the infection and later were reported by Hayward to public health officials in the county of residence of the individual.

In most cases, people who test positive through the Hayward Center learned the results in six hours or by the next day.

The Testing Center, at Hayward Fire Station #7, 28270 Huntwood Avenue in South Hayward, was scheduled to open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Generally, the center will be able to process up to 370 samples a day though the daily maximums will fluctuate.

On Thursday and potentially Friday, the number of tests taken at the center will be reduced and the center will close early to allow testing teams of Hayward firefighter-paramedics to conduct mobile targeted testing of vulnerable populations elsewhere in the community.

Under new traffic management practices, people can join drive-up and walk-up lines up until 10 a.m. each morning and again between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the afternoon or until the test site approaches the maximum number of tests that can be performed that day.

The criteria to qualify for testing includes a fever above 100 degrees, those who have recently traveled to Europe or Asia, anyone with either confirmed or suspected exposure, anyone over 65 years of age, individuals with chronic disease or a compromised immune system, any women who are currently or recently pregnant, individuals with diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or neurological disease and the homeless.

Whether arriving in cars or walking up potential test candidates will wait in line in the adjacent park. After being asked a series of questions — including “What symptoms do you have?” and “Have you traveled to Europe lately?” — prospective patients who qualified will then be asked to move on to the tents.

“Tent number one is where you’re going to be asked some more questions, fill out some paperwork, and then you’ll move into tent number two,” explained Hayward Fire spokesperson Don Nichelson. “Now tent number two is the testing site, so that’s where you’ll be orally swabbed and nasally swabbed as well.”

The testing is free and is available to anyone who meets testing criteria, regardless of where they live or immigration status.