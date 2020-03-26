REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Health officials in San Mateo County reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 195, the third highest in the Bay Area.

Increased testing was expected to uncover more cases of COVID-19 infection. In California, the number of cases surpassed 3,000, including more than 1,200 in the Bay Area. Santa Clara County has the most coronavirus cases with 459 as of Thursday morning, along with 17 deaths. San Francisco County reported 43 new cases Thursday, for a total of 223.

The updated number of cases in San Mateo County comes a day after the announcement of four additional deaths in the county. Officials said the four deaths bring the countywide total to five.

The five deaths in San Mateo County included a second resident of the Atria Senior Living facility in Burlingame. Five residents of the Burlingame care facility have fallen ill with the virus since March 15. Two have died and the three others remain under treatment.

As of Wednesday, 67 people had died from the coronavirus in California, while more than 1,000 have died across the U.S. from among 74,000 cases.