SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a sharp rise in Californians filing for unemployment, federal officials on Thursday revealed that a staggering 3.3 million Americans had filed jobless claims last week.

That number is more than quadruple the previous national record set in 1982 and showed the dramatic economic impact the coronavirus outbreak has taken on the nation.

In an address to the state on Wednesday, Newsom said that 1 million Californians had filed unemployment claims in less than two weeks as the state has been under a shelter in place order, limiting activity to essential businesses.

“We just passed the 1 million mark, in terms of the number of claims, just since March 13,” Newsom said.

The governor praised the relief bill that passed the Senate late Wednesday night. California provides up to $450 per week for unemployment insurance, Newsom said, and the Senate bill would add $600 per week for up to four months.

“This bill will be very helpful, and it’s very timely,” Newsom said.

California and its cities will get $10 billion from a block grant portion of the Senate relief bill not including the benefits to workers and individuals.

Officials said the pace of layoffs was sure to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into a recession. Revenue has collapsed at restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, gyms, and airlines across California and the nation.

Auto sales have plummeted and car makers have close factories. Most such employers face loan payments and other fixed costs, so they’re cutting jobs to save money.

Newsom also offered praise Wednesday for California legislators for their leadership in negotiating the national relief package, singling out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, before going on to outline a waiver for mortgage payments and foreclosures that had been negotiated with banks for the state’s homeowners.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve been sitting down with banks large and small, credit unions large and small throughout the state of California,” Newsom said. “We’ve been in contact with national bank CEOs from around the United States.”

Newsom said the deal would include a 90-day waiver for mortgage and credit payments by people impacted by COVID-19 from the nation’s largest banks, including Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, and US Bank. Bank of America also agreed to a payment waiver, but only for 30 days, Newsom said.

Banks have also agreed to a moratorium on foreclosures, Newsom said.

“Some 200 state chartered banks and credit unions have committed to the state of California that they will provide forbearance on foreclosures and on mortgage payments for the next 90 days,” Newsom announced.

As job losses mount across California and the nation, some economists say the nation’s unemployment rate could approach 13% by May. By comparison, the highest jobless rate during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009, was 10%.

The economic deterioration has been swift. As recently as February, the unemployment rate was at a 50-year low of 3.5%. And the economy was growing steadily if modestly. Yet by the April-June quarter of the year, some economists think the economy will shrink at its steepest annual pace ever — a contraction that could reach 30%.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.