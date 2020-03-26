SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Marin County has told its residents that property taxes will remain due April 10 despite the ongoing novel coronvirus pandemic.
County officials said that 120 local public agencies rely on the revenue of property taxes to maintain essential public services. Residents will need to pay their second installment of 2019-2020 property taxes by April 10 to avoid penalties.
Residents are advised to pay online, over the phone or mail to limit person-to-person exposure at the tax office. Credit and debit cards are subject to a service fee of 2.35 percent of the transaction or a minimum fee of $1.49.
Online payments are taken at apps.marincounty.org/TaxBillOnline or by phone at (800) 985-7277.
Payments must be postmarked by April 10.
Anyone with questions can call the Marin County Tax Office at (415) 473-6133.
