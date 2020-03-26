SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three suspects were in custody Thursday in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man last week in San Francisco’s Mission District.

San Francisco police said 19-year-old Oscar Ticas of Alameda, and 20-year-old Rodrigo Tellez and 20-year-old Bryan Moreno, both of San Francisco, were booked on a variety of charges including homicide connected to the slaying.

According to investigators, on March 16th at approximately 4:40 p.m. officers from San Francisco’s Mission Station responded to the 3000 block of 16th Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, the officers located a 26-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators were able to identified three suspects involved with the incident.

On Monday, March 23rd and Tuesday, March 24th, with assistance from the Alameda Police Department, the SFPD Tactical Team served multiple search warrants in San Francisco and the City of Alameda. They took Ticas, Tellez and Moreno into custody.

Investigators said Ticas was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and participating in a gang.

Tellez was booked into jail on charges of homicide, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, committing a felony while out on bail or

released on own recognizance, and participating in a gang.

Moreno was booked into jail on charges of homicide, conspiracy and participating in a gang.

Investigators said the case remained under active investigation and at this time the suspects’ booking photo would not be released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444; Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.