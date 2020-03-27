CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — From the boroughs of New York City to the neighborhoods in San Francisco, drawings of rainbows created by children have begun to show up in windows as a sign of resolve during the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The message powering the movement is simple — After Every Storm Comes A Rainbow.

KPIX 5’s Andria Borba noticed a happy little rainbows drawing on display in her San Francisco neighborhood. Joanna Gould sent us her 6-year-old daughter Lucy’s rainbow art work in their home in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood.

Around the country’s rainbow groups are popping up on social media sharing the art work and the message. Please take a picture of your child’s rainbow artwork and tweet it to us at #KPIX

