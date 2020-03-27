SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — From the boroughs of New York City to the neighborhoods in San Francisco, drawings of rainbows created by children have begun to show up in windows as a sign of resolve during the growing coronavirus outbreak.
The message powering the movement is simple — After Every Storm Comes A Rainbow.
KPIX 5’s Andria Borba noticed a happy little rainbows drawing on display in her San Francisco neighborhood. Joanna Gould sent us her 6-year-old daughter Lucy’s rainbow art work in their home in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood.
Brightening up Dogpatch! #KPIX #rainbowtrail pic.twitter.com/Gv598rlWK0
— Joanna Gould (@joannabgould) March 27, 2020
Around the country’s rainbow groups are popping up on social media sharing the art work and the message. Please take a picture of your child’s rainbow artwork and tweet it to us at #KPIX
