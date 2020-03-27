SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — City College of San Francisco’s chancellor is stepping down as of March 31, college officials announced Thursday.
Mark Rocha was chancellor for three years. College officials said they will appoint an interim or acting chancellor until they hire someone for the job on a permanent basis.
The terms of Rocha’s resignation were approved by the college’s board of trustees at a regular meeting Thursday. The terms include 12 months of salary valued at $340,481, and among other compensation, continued health and welfare benefits for 12 months.
Rocha said now is the right time to make his family a priority. No other reason was given for the chancellor’s departure in the statement announcing his resignation.
