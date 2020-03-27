REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — San Mateo Health officials announced Friday 34 new positive conornavirus cases and another death — the county’s fifth fatality from the virus this week.

With Friday’s announcement, San Mateo County’s number of coronavirus cases since the outbreak began more than 2 months ago rose to 239 — second most in the Bay Area. The death was the sixth in the county over that time span.

Officials did not release any other information about the latest fatality in regards to the victim’s age, sex and likely initial exposure to the disease.

San Francisco also reported a new fatality on Friday so the death toll in the Bay Area has grown to 34 and now stands at 87 statewide. Santa Clara remains the hardest hit of all Bay Area counties with 542 cases and 19 deaths.

On Wednesday, San Mateo health officials announced four deaths. Three of the new deaths were older adults and one was an adult, according to county health officials. A fourth was a resident of the Atria Senior Living facility in Burlingame.

“I believe the virus is growing at an exponential rate in our county,” county Health Officer Scott Morrow said in a statement Monday. “Unless everyone does their part and follows the county’s shelter-in-place order and the governor’s Safer at Home order, we will be facing an Italy-type catastrophe very soon.”