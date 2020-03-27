



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County’s health department on Friday announced 32 additional novel coronavirus cases, along with one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 20.

The county’s Public Health Department said Friday’s total of 574 confirmed cases is the most of any Bay Area county and the second-most of any county in the state after Los Angeles County.

The health department also on Friday afternoon unveiled a new COVID-19 website that provides breakdowns of the ages and genders of people who have tested positive and people who have died from the novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 data dashboard shows more than 50 percent of the 574 positive tests belong to people under the age of 50; however only one person under 50 has died from the virus in Santa Clara County.

More cases are expected in the coming days, according to the health department.

“Because of limited testing capacity through the Public Health Laboratory, the number of cases that we detect through testing represent only a small portion of the total number of likely cases in the county,” the health department said.

Other data on the county’s dashboard shows 53 percent of the positive tests are from men and 70 percent of the deaths (14 of 20) are men.