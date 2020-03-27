



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State Department of Motor Vehicles officials closed their field offices statewide Friday, moving all operations online and to remote kiosks located across California until April 2nd.

In a statement, the DMV said it was “concerned about the health and safety of its customers, including seniors and those at risk for COVID-19. Following deep cleaning of the offices, expansion of virtual services and development of new protocols, DMV will again offer in-person services in each region.”

All pending appointments after Friday have been canceled. Customers were told to go online at dmv.ca.gov or go to one of the kiosks located throughout the state to conduct their business.

DMV’s customer service will continue to operate during normal business hours at 1-800-777-0133 or connecting via the live chat

feature on the DMV website.

Field office employees will return on Wednesday, April 1 to process transactions and begin training on the DMV Virtual Field Office, which began in a limited pilot March 23.

The Virtual Field Office gives customers thecapability to take care of transactions that previously required an in-person office visit by virtually interacting with DMV staff. Beginning April 2, 2020, customers initially can complete vehicle title transfers and complex vehicle registration renewals by visiting virtual.dmv.ca.gov. The DMV will gradually add more transactions to continue to provide alternatives to an in-person office visit.