SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday issued an executive order temporarily banning eviction of renters statewide due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The order (.pdf), which goes into effect immediately, prohibits landlords for evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of eviction orders by law enforcement or the courts through May 31st.
Renters would be required to declare in writing that they are unable to pay due to the outbreak, no more than seven days after the rent comes due. Under the order, tenants would remain obligated to pay full rent in what the order describes as a “timely manner” and could still face eviction once the moratorium is lifted.
Friday’s action builds on a previous executive order Newsom signed earlier this month authorizing local governments to issue their own temporary eviction moratoriums amid the outbreak. Several Bay Area cities and counties, including San Francisco and San Jose, along with Alameda, Marin and Santa Clara counties, have already issued such orders.
