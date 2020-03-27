BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A married couple have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Berkeley following what appears to be a road rage dispute, authorities said Friday.

Police said the shooting happened on March 20 at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Chestnut Street and University Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man in his 20s who had been struck by gunfire. Fire department personnel arrived within minutes but were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.

The victim was not identified.

Investigators determined the suspect, 52-year-old Richmond resident Hosea Askew, shot the victim following some type of dispute while both parties were driving, according to a Berkeley police spokesman. Another person in the passenger seat was uninjured.

Askew was arrested in Richmond on March 21. As the investigation continued, evidence led to a second suspect; Askew’s wife, Mercedes Askew, 62. She was accused of aiding Askew in avoiding arrest and was arrested as well.

On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Askew with murder and shooting at a motor vehicle, assault with a firearm and other criminal enhancements.

Mercedes Askew was charged with aiding a principal of a felony.