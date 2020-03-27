Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX)– Move over toilet paper. Yeast and flour are among the most sought after items at grocery stores these days amid the statewide shelter-in-place order. That’s because many are baking to pass the time while being cooped up at home.
KPIX reporter Kiet Do is among those taking to the kitchen during this time, to work on his bread making skills. He’s dubbed his no-knead baguette recipe, as the lazy man’s baguette. The minimum time to bake these is about 6 hours, however he doesn’t recommend it.
Here’s how to take your bread game to the next level.
If the stay-at-home order has got you whipping up some goodies in the kitchen, we want to see. Share your photos and videos with us using #KPIX.
You must log in to post a comment.